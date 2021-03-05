LATEST

UFC 259 Payouts, Purses and Salaries: How much money will each MMA fighter receive? | sport

Posted on
Loading...

UFC 259 Payouts, Purses and Salaries: UFC 259 is apparently the biggest card of recent times featuring Israel Adesania vs Jan Blachowicz and Amanda Nunez vs Megan Anderson. So, if you don’t know about it, find out what’s unique about cards and payouts.

Loading...

UFC 259 is the first of two nominated pay-per-views of the month and is scheduled to take place on 6 March. It is a much awaited event in terms of Gaurav’s quotient and will include some of the best mixed martial artists.

Loading...

The fight card has a total of 15 fights embedded, including 3 feature fights of championship value. The grand finale of the night is the typical, champion versus champion match between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight king Jan Blachovic. Supporting the headliner is a huge co-main event that will witness the return of the lioness. Amanda Nunes will arrive to defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

Loading...

While the main event and co-main is enough to get the fan’s attention of every fight, the matchmakers decided to extend the treatment by including a long standby bantamweight encounter between Petr Yan and Alzman Sterling.

Loading...

Due to the extraordinary fight card, the incident on the papers is clearly the best of the recent past and thus, what remains to be seen now is what will be a spectacle inside the Apex Center.

Loading...

UFC 259 Payout (Base Pay)

With All-Star Action Chunk, the event is trending globally and can generate substantial revenue. However, the UFC always hides the fiscal aspect from the public eye and leaves room for projections. So, applying the same hypothesis to the UFC 259 card allows one to infer the combatants’ salaries and also to see the PPV’s stature with it.

Loading...

To reach a correct estimate, we deeply understood the fighters’ previous records, their stature, and their frequency in the ring and came out with a range. There are 4 different ranges of purses, and keeping the above in mind, we have placed each fighter in a column.

Loading...

$ 10000- $ 50,000

Loading...
  • Tim elliot
  • Jordan Espinosa
  • Kennedy Nachukwu
  • Carlos Ulberg
  • Sean Brady
  • Jake matthew
  • Livia Renata Souza
  • Amanda Lemos
  • Uros medicine
  • Alan Cruz
  • Mario botista
  • Trevin jones
  • Askar Askarov
  • Casey Kenny
  • Kylar Phillips
  • Rogerio bontorin
  • Cai Cara-France

$ 50,000- $ 100,000

Loading...
  • Islam machev
  • Drew Good
  • Thiago santos
  • Alexandar Rik
  • Josef Benavidz
  • Song yadong

$ 100,000-more

Loading...
  • Dominic Cruz
  • Jan Blachowicz
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Amanda’s tune
  • Megan Anderson
  • Petr Yan
  • Alzamen sterling

Click here For more UFC news

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });