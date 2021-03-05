UFC 259 Payouts, Purses and Salaries: How much money will each MMA fighter receive? | sport

UFC 259 Payouts, Purses and Salaries: UFC 259 is apparently the biggest card of recent times featuring Israel Adesania vs Jan Blachowicz and Amanda Nunez vs Megan Anderson. So, if you don’t know about it, find out what’s unique about cards and payouts.

UFC 259 is the first of two nominated pay-per-views of the month and is scheduled to take place on 6 March. It is a much awaited event in terms of Gaurav’s quotient and will include some of the best mixed martial artists.

The fight card has a total of 15 fights embedded, including 3 feature fights of championship value. The grand finale of the night is the typical, champion versus champion match between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight king Jan Blachovic. Supporting the headliner is a huge co-main event that will witness the return of the lioness. Amanda Nunes will arrive to defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

While the main event and co-main is enough to get the fan’s attention of every fight, the matchmakers decided to extend the treatment by including a long standby bantamweight encounter between Petr Yan and Alzman Sterling.

Due to the extraordinary fight card, the incident on the papers is clearly the best of the recent past and thus, what remains to be seen now is what will be a spectacle inside the Apex Center.

UFC 259 Payout (Base Pay)

With All-Star Action Chunk, the event is trending globally and can generate substantial revenue. However, the UFC always hides the fiscal aspect from the public eye and leaves room for projections. So, applying the same hypothesis to the UFC 259 card allows one to infer the combatants’ salaries and also to see the PPV’s stature with it.

To reach a correct estimate, we deeply understood the fighters’ previous records, their stature, and their frequency in the ring and came out with a range. There are 4 different ranges of purses, and keeping the above in mind, we have placed each fighter in a column.

$ 10000- $ 50,000

Tim elliot

Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nachukwu

Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady

Jake matthew

Livia Renata Souza

Amanda Lemos

Uros medicine

Alan Cruz

Mario botista

Trevin jones

Askar Askarov

Casey Kenny

Kylar Phillips

Rogerio bontorin

Cai Cara-France

$ 50,000- $ 100,000

Islam machev

Drew Good

Thiago santos

Alexandar Rik

Josef Benavidz

Song yadong

$ 100,000-more

Dominic Cruz

Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya

Amanda’s tune

Megan Anderson

Petr Yan

Alzamen sterling

