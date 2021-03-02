LATEST

UFC 259 Tickets: Are Audiences Allowed for UFC 259 Apex in Las Vegas and How to Buy UFC 259 Tickets? | sport

Is there any provision for fans to enter the Apex Center? Are UFC 259 Tickets On Sale? Where to buy tickets?

With just a few days left for the UFC 259 pay-per-view show to arrive, the query being rounded up is that a limited number of fans are allowed to enter the Apex Center to watch the Action Center live Will it be given or not. And if so, from where can the tickets be purchased?

Does UFC 259 Apex have fans?

While UFC 257 and the entire International Fight Week (16 January to 23 January), which took place in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the return of the crowd, the same provision has not been available since. Although the glorified fight card of UFC 259 speculated about opening doors to the general public to enthusiasts, the UFC has maintained a strong stand on safety and health measures and Hence the marque show ie UFC 259 will be in silence.

UFC 259 Fight Card

Main card

  • Jan Blashikoiz vs Israel Adesanya
  • Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson
  • Petr Yan vs Alzman Sterling
  • Islam Mashev Drew Good
  • Thiago Santos Alexandar Rique

The initial

  • Dominic Cruz vs Casey Kenny
  • Lyrics Yadong vs Kylar Phillips
  • Joseph Benavidz vs Oscar Askarov
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Cara-France

Initial initial

  • Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa
  • Kennedy Nachukwu vs Carlos Ulberg
  • Sean brady vs jake matthew
  • Livia Renata Souza Vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Uros Medic Vs. Alan Cruz
  • Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

UFC 259: Telecast and Streaming Details

  • US: ESPN + and ABC, and can be streamed via ESPN +
  • UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed via BT Sport 1.
  • Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed via you.
  • New Zealand: ESPN and can be streamed via Sky
  • India: Sony TEN 2 / TEN2 HD, and can be streamed via Sony live App / website

Click here For more UFC news

