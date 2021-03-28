‘UFC 260’ Live Free Stream Reddit: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 – Film Daily

Like a heavyweight combat UFC 260 stay stream: tips on how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 on-line Saturday. Two supreme heavyweights able to go head-to-head once more. UFC 260 stay on ESPN Plus pay-per-view. because the duo predominant occasion UFC 260 at Las Vegas’ Apex institute.

When is it?

UFC 260 takes place this Saturday night time on the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas.

Watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Essential Occasion: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

When: Saturday, March 27, 2021

The place: UFC Apex

Essential Card Time: 10 pm ET

TV: ESPN (prelims)

Reside stream for Essential Occasion : ESPN+ PPV

How can I watch it?

Within the UK, followers can watch the prelims and predominant card on BT Sport, whereas US viewers can stream each on ESPN+. The early prelims will air on UFC Battle Go.

Essential Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, heavyweight

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque, welterweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida, bantamweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy, lightweigh

Prelims (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield, gentle heavyweight

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy, strawweight

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, welterweight

UFC TV: Official Channel

UFC TV is the official channel to look at the UFC 260 match. You possibly can both get a UFC Pay-Per-View subscription for $64.99 for HD high quality. There you’ll buy for every match and are for stay occasions. There’s additionally the UFC Battle Go, which is a subscription-based service that prices $9.99 per 30 days.

2 ESPN +:- Official Channel

ESPN+ is the official channel to look at the UFC 260 stay stream on-line. It will likely be headlining the very first combat night time in January. The sports activities streaming service has unique rights to indicate each single UFC occasion within the US and naturally, that features UFC 260.

BT Sports activities

UFC followers within the UK can watch all of the motion at UFC 260 on BT Sport. The community has the unique rights to UFC within the UK and Eire and can supply a stay stream on-line in addition to spoiler-free protection on TV. Nevertheless, Saturday’s Essential Card begins fairly late within the UK at 3 am so do put together accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t fear as BT Sport additionally affords a spoiler-free replay web page that can showcase reruns of the 2 predominant fights shortly after their completion in addition to the total predominant and preliminary playing cards at a later time.

YouTube TV

Straight from Mountain View, YouTube TV has some nice options and an excellent assortment of channels. With a single bundle obtainable for $40 per 30 days, and a bunch of premium networks, YouTube TV hopes to enchantment to those that don’t like making a gazillion decisions to customise their plans.

