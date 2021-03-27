UFC 260 Live stream: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Live Free online – Film Daily

MMA Followers!! UFC 260 Reside: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 will conflict of their eagerly-awaited rematch within the headline bout for the upcoming UFC 260. UFC heavyweight champion Miocic beat Ngannou at UFC 220 in January 2018, claiming a unanimous victory over his rival. The UFC 260 Reside Stream Will begin at 5.15 pm ET at UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada which is able to broadcast ESPN + and BT Sport Field Workplace. Watch right here
UFC 260 Reside: Begin Time, Area, Stream
Date: Saturday, March 27
Prelims: 6. 00 PM ET
Early Prelims: Prelims: 7.00 PM ET
Principal card: 10 p.m. ET
The place: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
Reside stream: ESPN+, BT Sport Field Workplace
UFC 260 preview
The Croatian has since fought out an exciting triple-header towards Daniel Cormier, beating him of their third conflict final August to defend his world title.
Now Miocic is gearing as much as face Ngannou once more with ‘The Predator’ having gained his final 4 bouts by the use of knockout.
He took out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 final summer season to earn his second shot at Miocic’s gold.
UFC 260: Date and UK begin time
The primary occasion is scheduled to happen within the early hours of Sunday, March 27 for UK followers.
It’s being held on the UFC APEX Heart in Las Vegas.
UK followers can count on the headline battle between Miocic and Ngannou to get below approach at round 5am.
UFC 260: TV and dwell stream
UFC 260 will likely be proven on BT Sport 2 and full particulars on their protection will comply with.
It is going to be dwell streamed on BT Sport’s web site and app for subscribers.
EE cellular prospects will be capable to get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You’ll be able to then cancel the trial at any time.
The early prelims will likely be proven on UFC’s Combat Move and within the US, all prelim bouts will likely be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Stripe Miocic bested ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou after they met in January 2018
UFC 260 Full Card and Ringwalk Begin Time
Prelims
Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 5.15 PM ET
William Knight vs Alonzo Menifield- mild Heaveyweight Bout
Jassica Penne vs Hannah Goldy- Ladies’s strawweight Bout
Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov- Welterweight Bout
Early Prelims
Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 7.00 PM ET
Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk- Mild Heavyweight Bout
Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick- Ladies’s Flyweight Bout
Shane Youg vs Omar Antonio Ferrer- Featherweight Bout
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar- Middleweight Bout
Principal Card
Begin at Sat, Mar 27 / 9.00 PM ET
Stipe Miocic vs Fancis Ngannou- Heavyweight title bout
Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega- Featherweight Tile Bout
Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque- Welterweight Bout
Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida- Bantanweight Bout
Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama worthy- Light-weight bout
Stipe Miocic report and bio
Age: 38 (August 19, 1982) Euclid, Ohio
Nationality: American
Top: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
Weight: 233 lb (106 kg)
Division: Heavyweight
Attain: 80 in (203 cm)
Stance: Orthodox
Report: 23-3-0
Francis Ngannou report and bio
Age: 23 (5 September 1986)
Different names: The Predator
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.
Nationality: Cameroonian, French
Top: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
Weight: 259 lb (117 kg)
Division: Heavyweight
Attain: 83 in (211 cm)
Report: 18-3-0
UFC 260: What has been mentioned?
Francis Ngannou: “For the [first] Stipe battle, I feel I rush for the primary spherical. Now I’m like, ‘Rattling, I had 5 rounds. Why ought to I rush and run out of gasoline?’
“ that battle, I watch that battle, I see the man appear to be me, however I don’t recognise myself as a result of it’s not the way in which that I battle.
“I look again at different fights and it appears like two completely different individuals. The way in which that I used to battle I used to be form of calm, I’d push the battle and let myself get into battle and if there’s a possibility — more often than not my opponent would be the first to assault.
“However this one I simply rushed in there. So I’m like, I ought to have calmed down.”
Methods to watch UFC 260 Reside: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2
ESPN+ is the official channel to look at the UFC 260 dwell stream on-line. It is going to be headlining the very first battle night time in January. The sports activities streaming service has unique rights to indicate each single UFC occasion within the US and naturally, that features UFC 260.
