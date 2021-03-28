UFC 260 Live streams (MMA): Full fight preview PPV coverage – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Hi there and Welcome my all buddy’s Ufc streams Battle fan’s The place to look at Largest A rematch between heavyweight G.O.A.T. Miocic and knockout artist Ngannou appeared inevitable. Miocic dominated the Cameroon native on the bottom throughout their combat at UFC 220 in 2018. Nevertheless, Ngannou has run by the UFC’s heavyweight division since then.

The most recent UFC PPV is able to begin. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to make one other protection of his title and tie Randy Couture for many title defenses in MMA historical past when he takes on the highly effective striker in Francis Ngannou for a second time. Recent off a trilogy with Daniel Cormier during the last three years, Miocic is ready to face one other opponent he’s acquainted with in the principle occasion of UFC 260 on the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Miocic outclassed Ngannou of their first assembly in January 2018 with a robust wrestling and grappling sport to stymie the attacking puncher from Cameroon. Now, he’ll need to do it once more to retain his title because the baddest man on the planet. Plus, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is again when he takes on Vicente Luque in an try and snap a three-fight dropping skid.

Can’t get sufficient boxing and MMA? Get the newest on the earth of fight sports activities from two of the perfect within the enterprise. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the perfect evaluation and in-depth information.

Under is all the knowledge you could catch UFC 260 on Saturday night time.

Tips on how to watch UFC 260 prelims

Date: March 27 | Location: UFC Apex — Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Strive totally free)

Tips on how to watch UFC 260 fundamental card

Date: March 27

Location: UFC Apex — Las Vegas, Nevada

Begin time: 10 p.m. ET

Tips on how to watch: ESPN+ PPV (fundamental card) | Value: $64.99

Ufc Fan’s Welcome to my web page Bloody Elbow presents its combat night time and post-fight protection for UFC 260, which fits down on Saturday, March twenty seventh on the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the principle occasion, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic places his title on the road in a rematch towards Francis Ngannou, whom Miocic beat by unanimous choice again in 2018.

The co-main occasion is a welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque. Initially, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski was attributable to combat Brian Ortega because the co-headliner, however Volkanovski has examined optimistic for coronavirus and as such the matchup has been postponed indefinitely.

UFC 260 airs dwell on pay-per-view, with a fundamental card begin time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and one combat on ESPN+/Battle Move at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

There’s nothing fairly like a heavyweight combat. And so they don’t get a lot greater than UFC 260 on Saturday night time (3/27/21) when Stipe Miocic defends his UFC Heavyweight Championship towards Francis Ngannou dwell on ESPN Plus pay-per-view.

Tips on how to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

Miocic is clearly the extra well-rounded fighter. However he’ll need to dodge one in all Ngannou’s epic blows to carry the title again to Cleveland. The winner of Saturday’s fundamental occasion is ready to combat former UFC Mild Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones later this yr.

The remainder of the UFC 260 combat card has taken a serious hit attributable to COVID-19 points. However there’s nonetheless loads to love about the principle card that options the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley towards Vincente Luque and fan-favorite bantamweight Sean O’Malley taking over Thomas Almeida.

Early prelims for UFC 260 begin at 7:30 p.m. on UFC Battle Move. Common prelims start at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The principle card kicks off at 10 p.m. completely on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

UFC 260 Battle Card and Odds

Francis Ngannou -125 vs. Stipe Miocic +105

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210

Sean O’Malley -330 vs. Thomas Almeida +260

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110

Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200

Michał Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +135

Omar Morales -195 vs. Shane Younger +165

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100

UFC 260

Date: March 27, 2021

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Begin time: 8 pm EST (prelims) | 10 pm EST (Important card)

Tips on how to watch: ESPN+ (fundamental card)

Tips on how to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

Final Combating Championship (UFC) not too long ago put the ending touches on its UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) combat card, scheduled for this Sat. night time (March 27, 2021) on ESPN+ from contained in the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 260 might be headlined by the heavyweight championship title combat pitting reigning 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic towards hulking knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Within the UFC 260 co-headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley appears to be like to reestablish himself within the 170-pound division on the expense of streaking contender Vicente Luque.

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

