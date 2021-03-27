LATEST

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2: Fight Card, Early Prelims, Preliminary, and Main Card | The Miracle

UFC 260 Miocic vs Ngannou 2

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2: Battle Card, Early Prelims, Preliminary, and Primary Card. All the pieces you’ll want to know in regards to the Pay Per View.

UFC is ready to happen a number of hours from now. The occasion will function a combat between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the No. 1 fighter within the division, Francis Ngannou for the title. This can be their second encounter in Final Preventing Championship (UFC) historical past.

The final time they confronted one another was again at UFC 220 on January 2018. Miocic beat Ngannou by way of unanimous choice in 5 rounds. Ngannou who has received his final 4 matches, will look to reverse the outcome this time round.

Other than the Heavyweight bout, the PPV may even function Tyron Woodley taking up Vicente Luque within the Welterweight Division and likewise a Bantamweight conflict between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida.

There are 5 matches on the principle card, 4 within the Prelims and another within the early preliminary card. The PPV will kick off with the Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second part of the cardboard will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+. The Primary Card will happen on ESPN+ begins at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Venue: UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Date: March 27, 2021

Early Prelims

Time – 7:30 pm ET.

  • Marc-André Barriault vs Abu Azaitar – Middleweight

Prelims

Time – 8 pm ET.

  • Shane Younger vs Omar Morales – Featherweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs Michał Oleksiejczuk – Mild Heavyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov – Welterweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant – Catchweight (206.5 lb)

Primary Card

Time – 10 pm ET.

  • Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy – Light-weight
  • Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick – Girls’s Flyweight
  • Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida – Bantamweight
  • Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque – Welterweight
  • Stipe Miocic (c) vs Francis Ngannou – Heavyweight Championship

Click on right here for extra UFC Information

