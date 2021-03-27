UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Salary: How Much Money Will Each MMA Fighter Receive? | The Miracle

UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Wage: How A lot Cash Will Every MMA Fighter combating tonight on UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 obtain?

UFC 260 is scheduled to happen later within the day. The occasion will probably be headlined by the a lot anticipated Heavyweight Championship conflict between champion Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. This will probably be their second combat. They beforehand confronted one another at at UFC 220 in 2018.

Since their earlier encounter, Miocic has fought thrice in opposition to the identical opponent, Daniel Cormier. He misplaced the primary match however bounced again to win the subsequent two to clinch their trilogy. Ngannou additionally misplaced his first match after Miocic however got here again strongly to file 4 wins on the trot; all through knockout.

A UFC Featherweight Championship combat between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was scheduled to co-main occasion. Nonetheless, the match was cancelled as a consequence of Volkanovski testing optimistic for COVID-19. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque will now function the co-main occasion of the evening.

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick and Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy spherical up the primary card. All in all, it needs to be an thrilling evening for followers with intriguing match ups from prime to backside all by means of the evening.

UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Wage

The total purse payout for the occasion will probably be confirmed after the pay per view. What we do know at this level is the fighter’s Assured purse and their sponsorship bonus. The successful and efficiency bonus will solely be added on the conclusion. With that out of the best way, allow us to now take a look at the minimal the fighters stand to make.

Fundamental Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far 1. Stipe Miocic $750,000 $40,000 $790,000 2. Francis Ngannou $500,000 $30,000 $530,000 3. Tyron Woodley $500,000 $40,000 $540,000 4. Vicente Luque $350,000 $20,000 $370,000 5. Sean O’Malley $150,000 $10,000 $160,000 6. Thomas Almeida $70,000 $5,000 $75,000 7. Gillian Robertson $45,000 $5,000 $50,000 8. Miranda Maverick $12,000 $3,500 $15,500 9. Jamie Mullarkey $10,000 $3,500 $13,500 10. Khama Worthy $30,000 $4,000 $34,000

Preliminary Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far 1. Alonzo Menifield $ 45,000 + 20% of Fabio Cherant’s purse $5,000 $ 50,000 + 20% of Fabio Cherant’s purse 2. Fabian Cherai ??? – 20% for failing to fulfill weight restrict ??? ??? – 20% for failing to fulfill weight restrict 3. Modestas Bukauskas $10,000 $3,500 $13,500 4. Michał Oleksiejczuk $26,000 $4,000 $30,000 5. Jared Gooden $10,000 $3,500 $13,500 6. Abubakar Nurmagomedov $12,000 $3,500 $15,500 7. Shane Younger $26,000 $4,000 $30,000 8. Omar morales $22,000 $4,000 $26,000

Early Preliminary Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far 1. Marc-André Barriault $30,000 $4,000 $34,000 2. Abu Azaitar $10,000 $3,500 $13,500

Full particulars will probably be up to date upon the conclusion of the pay per view.

