LATEST

UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Salary: How Much Money Will Each MMA Fighter Receive? | The Miracle

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Salary

UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Wage: How A lot Cash Will Every MMA Fighter combating tonight on UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 obtain?

UFC 260 is scheduled to happen later within the day. The occasion will probably be headlined by the a lot anticipated Heavyweight Championship conflict between champion Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou. This will probably be their second combat. They beforehand confronted one another at at UFC 220 in 2018.

Additionally learn: UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2: Combat Card, Early Prelims, Preliminary, and Fundamental Card

Since their earlier encounter, Miocic has fought thrice in opposition to the identical opponent, Daniel Cormier. He misplaced the primary match however bounced again to win the subsequent two to clinch their trilogy. Ngannou additionally misplaced his first match after Miocic however got here again strongly to file 4 wins on the trot; all through knockout.

A UFC Featherweight Championship combat between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega was scheduled to co-main occasion. Nonetheless, the match was cancelled as a consequence of Volkanovski testing optimistic for COVID-19. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque will now function the co-main occasion of the evening.

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick and Jamie Mullarkey               vs Khama Worthy spherical up the primary card. All in all, it needs to be an thrilling evening for followers with intriguing match ups from prime to backside all by means of the evening.

Contents hide
1 UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Wage
1.1 Fundamental Card
1.2 Preliminary Card
1.3 Early Preliminary Card

UFC 260 Payouts, Purse and Wage

The total purse payout for the occasion will probably be confirmed after the pay per view. What we do know at this level is the fighter’s Assured purse and their sponsorship bonus. The successful and efficiency bonus will solely be added on the conclusion. With that out of the best way, allow us to now take a look at the minimal the fighters stand to make.

Fundamental Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far
1. Stipe Miocic $750,000 $40,000 $790,000
2. Francis Ngannou $500,000 $30,000 $530,000
3. Tyron Woodley $500,000 $40,000 $540,000
4. Vicente Luque $350,000 $20,000 $370,000
5. Sean O’Malley $150,000 $10,000 $160,000
6. Thomas Almeida $70,000 $5,000 $75,000
7. Gillian Robertson $45,000 $5,000 $50,000
8. Miranda Maverick $12,000 $3,500 $15,500
9. Jamie Mullarkey $10,000 $3,500 $13,500
10. Khama Worthy $30,000 $4,000 $34,000

Preliminary Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far
1. Alonzo Menifield $ 45,000 + 20% of Fabio Cherant’s purse $5,000 $ 50,000 + 20% of Fabio Cherant’s purse
2. Fabian Cherai ??? – 20% for failing to fulfill weight restrict ??? ??? – 20% for failing to fulfill weight restrict
3. Modestas Bukauskas $10,000 $3,500 $13,500
4. Michał Oleksiejczuk $26,000 $4,000 $30,000
5. Jared Gooden $10,000 $3,500 $13,500
6. Abubakar Nurmagomedov $12,000 $3,500 $15,500
7. Shane Younger $26,000 $4,000 $30,000
8. Omar morales $22,000 $4,000 $26,000

Early Preliminary Card

Fighters Assured Purse Sponsorship Bonus Whole Pay So Far
1. Marc-André Barriault $30,000 $4,000 $34,000
2. Abu Azaitar $10,000 $3,500 $13,500

Full particulars will probably be up to date upon the conclusion of the pay per view.

Click on right here for extra UFC Information

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x