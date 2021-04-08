LATEST

UFC 261 date: Usman v Masvidal start time, fight card, odds and live stream

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will go head-to-head again at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will meet once again at UFC 261 for their eagerly-awaited welterweight title rematch.

Usman defended his world crown with a unanimous decision win over Masvidal last July.

He has since seen off Gilbert Burns too and is now gearing up to face ‘Gamebred’ once more.

Masvidal has not fought since that defeat at UFC 251 and is eager to prove he is the real deal against Usman this time around.

There will be three title fights at UFC 261 with Zhang Weili v Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko v Jessica Andrade also on the bill.

Contents hide
1 UFC 261: Date and start time
2 UFC 261: TV and live stream
3 UFC 261: Fight card
4 UFC 261: Odds
5 UFC 261: What has been said?

UFC 261: Date and start time

The main event is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Sunday, April 25 for UK fans.

It is being held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UK fans can expect the card to get going from around 3am Sunday morning, with the headline fight between Usman and Masvidal likely to start from 6am.

UFC 261: TV and live stream

UFC 261 will not be a pay-per-view event in the UK and will instead be shown on BT Sport 1 with their coverage beginning at 1am.

It will be live streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for subscribers.

EE mobile customers will be able to get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can then cancel the trial at any time.

The early prelims will be shown on UFC’s Fight Pass and in the US, all prelim bouts will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

UFC 261: Fight card

Subject to change

Main card

  • MAIN EVENT: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal, Welterweight
  • Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas, Women’s Strawweight
  • Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade, Women’s Flyweight
  • Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall, Middleweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute, Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown, Welterweight
  • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic, Welterweight
  • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen, Middleweight
  • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad, Bantamweight
  • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu, Lightweight
  • Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina, Flyweight
  • Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi, Women’s Strawweight
  • Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz, Bantamweight

UFC 261: Odds

Kamaru Usman – 1/4

Jorge Masvidal – 3/1

UFC 261: What has been said?

Kamaru Usman: “Honestly, [in the first fight] I don’t think I broke him the way that I wanted to break him .

“There’s something that satisfies me when I fight guys and that’s the thing that I believe years ago Jon spoke about this.

“When you’re in there with that opponent there’s an intimate moment where only you and that guy know what’s going on.

“Only you and that guy know how hard he hits you, only you and that guy know how hard I’m coming at him. And with Masvidal, I don’t think I fully broke him the way wanted to.

“With everyone else, I know when I broke them. I know when I broke their spirit, I know when I broke their heart, but with him I don’t feel like a fully got there.

“That’s what I’m really after, that’s what’s addicting to me, that’s why I continue to do this. Being able to break the guy to where when they wake up in the morning and they have to think about me, they just know, ‘That guy is better than me.’”

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal trains with Jake Paul and shows YouTuber how to knock Ben Askren out in five seconds

