UFC 261 DraftKings Picks

Pay-Per-View motion returns this Saturday for UFC 261 that includes the extremely anticipated rematch in a welterweight title struggle between the “Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. This stacked UFC card additionally contains the ladies’s flyweight and strawweight title fights as Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili defend their belts respectively. Usman defeated Masvidal convincingly in July 2020, successful all 5 rounds on two of the decide’s scorecards. Regardless of taking that struggle on one week’s discover to switch Gilbert Burns who examined optimistic for COVID, Gamebred seemed sharp within the first spherical, clearly outstriking Usman. With nearly one 12 months to organize for the rematch, the query stays if a full camp offers Masvidal the mandatory time to construct stamina and execute his personal plan of assault.

Zhang Weili – $9,000

Arguably the best Chinese language fighter within the historical past of the UFC, a win in opposition to Thug Rose this weekend would cement her legacy within the ladies’s strawweight division. Weili has not misplaced since her mixed-martial-arts debut in November 2013. The arsenal of sharp kicks and devastating punches with prime grappling method makes her such a whole fighter. Namajunas skillset will current a singular problem, nonetheless, Weili is just at one other degree. Lay the steep value and luxuriate in watching top-of-the-line strawweight’s of all time placed on one other spectacular title struggle efficiency.

Jimmy Crute – $ 8,900

The 25-year-old Australian returns to the Octagon for essentially the most high-profile struggle in his UFC profession. He faces a really harmful opponent in Anthony Smith, who lastly revisited the win column after defeating Devin Clark final November. In that victory for Smith, we noticed great jiu-jitsu assaults off his again, ending with a triangle choke submission. Regardless, I feel stylistically this matchup closely favors Crute, who shall be pressuring Smith nonstop with relentless takedowns and sharp hanging. I’m banking on Crute to keep away from submission troubles and rack up management time for his largest win within the UFC.

Randy Brown – $8,700

The 6’3” Jamaican welterweight seems to bounce again from his most up-to-date loss to Brazilian Vicente Luque this Saturday. To take action he should overcome a problem from the Brazilian cowboy Alex Oliveira. Oliveira is likely one of the most skilled fighters within the UFC, making his twentieth look within the Octagon on Saturday. Much like the Crute decide, I really like this matchup stylistically for Brown. His mixture of size and wrestling is hard preparation for any opponent. I predict Brown will management the struggle from the beginning and doubtlessly end Oliveira together with his third knockout within the UFC.

Brendan Allen – $ 8,400

Brendan “All in” Allen suffered his first UFC loss to prime middleweight Sean Strickland in November 2020. Previous to that defeat, Allen showcased why he is likely one of the prime younger prospects within the division. He possesses a whole armory with great hanging capability and submission assaults. Roberson is coming off a latest loss to Italian Marvin Vettori. Each fighters enter with one thing to show, however I imagine Allen is barely higher in all sides of blended martial arts. I anticipate fireworks from every fighter, nonetheless, Allen ought to have the ability to dictate tempo and positioning. Seize Allen at a greater than honest value with confidence to get a end earlier than the ultimate bell.

Chris Weidman – $7,900

“The All-American” Chris Weidman seemed extremely spectacular in his return to the Octagon in opposition to Russian Omari Akhmedov. Whereas going through a prime grappler in Akhmedov, Weidman managed your entire struggle, exhibiting why he is likely one of the finest wrestlers in UFC historical past. Uriah Corridor rides a three-fight win streak into this bout with simply as a lot to struggle for as fellow 36-year-old Weidman. Though Corridor walked away with a break up resolution victory in opposition to Antonio Carlos Junior in 2019, the Brazilian uncovered deficiencies in Corridor’s wrestling protection, accumulating over 10 minutes of management time. I anticipate comparable numbers from Weidman on his solution to his second straight victory, opening up massive fights to finish his unbelievable UFC profession.

Jorge Masvidal – $ 6,800

Whatever the opponent, this value for Masvidal is approach too low to not decide in my lineup. Kamaru Usman’s seize and maintain technique within the first struggle confirmed me he needed to keep away from any potential hanging match with Masvidal. As I discussed at the start of the article, I imagine this technique labored effectively due to Masvidal’s lack of time to organize cardio for a five-round title struggle. With nearly one 12 months to deal with this rematch, I anticipate Masvidal’s takedown protection to play a a lot bigger consider retaining the struggle standing and engaged the place Gamebred is harmful. Masvidal is the most effective striker Usman has confronted to date in his profession. Take him on this spot at such a low value and watch Masvidal showcase why he’s the highest contender within the welterweight division.