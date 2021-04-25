LATEST

UFC 261 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kamaru Usman (Crimson Gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) throughout UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment. Necessary Credit score: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports activities

Wow – what a wild night time in Florida at UFC 261. The one factor predictable was champ Kamaru Usman retaining his title and being the occasion’s high earner.

Earlier than we go any additional, we must always notice that the Florida State Athletic  Fee received’t launch official fighter pay information because the UFC declared it to be a “commerce secret”, so not one of the following wage knowledge for the occasion is official. Nonetheless, you will get a reasonably correct image of a fighter’s pay primarily based on official purse information launched from previous fights.  So, primarily based on that information, right here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows on the occasion.  However please keep in mind – that is solely an estimate, not official information.

(click on on a fighter’s identify for his or her profession earnings)

Kamaru Usman: $692,000 ($600,000 to point out, $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening bonus, $42,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jorge Masvidal: $532,000 ($500,000 to point out, $32,000 battle week incentive pay)

Chris Weidman: $341,000 ($325,000 to point out, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $302,000 ($130,000 to point out, $130,000 win bonus, $42,000 battle week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $286,000 ($135,000 to point out, $135,000 win bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $182,000 ($100,000 to point out, $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening bonus, $32,000 battle week incentive pay)

Uriah Corridor: $156,000 ($70,000 to point out, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili: $152,000 ($110,000 to point out, $42,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $132,000 ($100,000 to point out, $32,000 battle week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $94,000 ($78,000 to point out, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $91,000 ($40,000 to point out, $40,000 win bonus, $11,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jeffrey Molina: $74,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Battle of the Evening bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Qileng Aori: $64,000 ($10,000 to point out, $50,000 Battle of the Evening bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $56,000 ($40,000 to point out, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $46,000 ($40,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $44,500 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 battle week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $44,500 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 battle week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel: $28,000 ($12,000 to point out, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Pat Sabatini: $24,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Kazula vargas: $24,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Arianne Carnelossi: $24,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Tristan Connelly: $16,000 ($12,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Stefan Sekulic: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Kevin Natividad: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Zhu Rong: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Na Liang: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

