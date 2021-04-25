UFC 261 Live Free Streaming Reddit: Usman Masvidal right now – Film TMT

UFC 261 Stay Streams Reddit: UFC 261 can be a pay-per-view occasion to recollect as this Saturday will mark the primary time since March of final 12 months that followers can be in attendance to see the night’s three title fights and we’ve all the main points on how one can watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 on TV or on-line.

The final time that Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal met within the Octagon was at UFC 251 again in July of final 12 months on the UFC’s first occasion held at its Combat Island facility in Abu Dhabi. Whereas Usman was initially scheduled to combat Gilbert Burns, he examined constructive for Covid per week earlier than the combat and was changed by Masvidal on the final minute. Sadly for Masvidal, he misplaced to Usman by unanimous resolution in the course of the fifth spherical. Now the “Nigerian Nightmare” and “Gamebred” are set for an enormous rematch and hopefully having further time to arrange will give Masvidal an edge on this combat and an opportunity to take the welterweight title from Usman.

Through the co-main occasion at UFC 261, the promotion’s first Chinese language champion Zhang Weili will return for the primary time since defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in March of final 12 months to defend her strawweight title towards former champion Rose Namajunas. The third title combat at UFC 261 will see former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade problem Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko first grew to become the UFC’s flyweight champion a number of years in the past at UFC 231 when she defeated Andrade by unanimous resolution in the course of the fifth spherical.

Elsewhere on the cardboard, Uriah Corridor and Chris Weidman will meet within the Octagon for a middleweight bout whereas Anthony Smith will tackle Jim Crute in a light-weight heavyweight bout.

Whether or not you’re rooting for Usman or Masvidal or are simply excited to lastly watch a UFC PPV with followers within the area once more, we’ll present you the right way to watch UFC 261 from wherever on the planet so that you don’t miss a single second of Usman vs Masvidal 2.

UFC 261: When and the place?

UFC 261 can be held on the VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24. The Early Prelims will kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, the Prelims will observe after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Most important Card will begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Learn how to watch UFC 261 within the U.S.

Because the UFC has entered into an unique settlement with ESPN till 2025, the community’s streaming service ESPN+ is the one place the place you’ll have the ability to watch UFC 261’s Most important Card within the U.S. If you have already got an ESPN+ subscription although, you should buy entry to the PPV for $65 whether or not you’re a month-to-month or annual subscriber. Nonetheless, when you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ but, the community is working a promotion the place you will get the UFC 261 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for simply $89.98. Whereas this may increasingly appear costly at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription usually prices $50 by itself so that you’re saving round $25.

UFC followers with a cable subscription will have the ability to watch UFC 261’s Prelims on both ESPN or ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Nonetheless, with the intention to watch the Early Prelims at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, you’ll have to be both an ESPN+ or UFC Combat Move subscriber. To observe the Most important Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT although, you’ll have to buy the PPV and have an lively ESPN+ subscription.

Not concerned with signing up for cable simply to look at UFC 261’s Prelims on ESPN? Don’t fear as there at the moment are quite a lot of streaming providers, all at totally different worth factors, that provides you with entry to the community so you possibly can watch the Prelims on-line. We’ve listed a couple of of our favorites under to make issues simpler for you.

In contrast to within the U.S., Canadian viewers have loads of choices to look at Saturday’s UFC 261 PPV Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Combat Move will all present the Most important Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.