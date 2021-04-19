UFC 261 Pick ‘Em Contest

LATEST

Avatar
By
Posted on
So that you suppose you recognize your MMA? You suppose you possibly can predict who’s going to win a combat and the way?  Time to show it. We current to you The MMA Manifesto Choose ‘Em contest.

This week’s winner wins a $70 present card from our sponsor – Have interaction!

Have interaction is a premium model providing a variety of merchandise which are customized for many who have an curiosity in Fight Sports activities. From fightwear to high-quality combat gear, attire and activewear, there are alternatives for everybody by way of the engageind.com on-line retailer.

The thorough analysis and growth of each single product is a testomony to the Have interaction promise of high quality. To make sure this, Have interaction merchandise are examined by elite athletes, to make sure the standard and performance of what they promote worldwide. The Have interaction Official Combat Staff contains UFC athletes Israel Adesanya, Alex Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Megan Anderson, Kai Kara France and Brad Riddell.

You may join their e-mail mailing listing (and get low cost codes) proper right here.

Subsequent up: UFC 261. All picks must be submitted by 6:00 PM Jap Sat, Apr twenty fourth. Should you don’t predict the proper winner of a match you don’t qualify for the bonus level given for predicting how the match might be received. Just one entry per particular person. Ties might be damaged by the next, so as: 1) Most questions appropriate, 2) Most factors earned from major occasion match, 3) Whoever entered their picks the earliest.

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

