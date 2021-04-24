UFC 261 Picks

UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14)

Luke Irwin: Coming off the heels of their BARNBURNER final July! Certain, Masvidal had completely nothing for Usman, however he had no time to arrange. Certain. However what’s his path to victory, precisely? Particularly in opposition to an Usman who’s had time to arrange particularly for Masvidal? Jorge goes to counting lights for the higher a part of a half-hour. Usman by way of UD.

UFC Girls’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (c) (21-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (9-4)

Luke: Rose coming off like a Sixties Uncle Sam propaganda poster of late gave this a bit of extra juice. After the way in which Weili dotted up Joanna Jedrzejczyk, impregnating her brow, I don’t fairly see Rose’s avenue to victory. She has a monster chin and may stand up to no matter Rose might throw at her. Rose goes to need to pitch an nearly excellent recreation along with her distance and precision, however she’s too liable to wade in for a struggle, and Zhang might be proper there ready. Zhang by way of UD.

UFC Girls’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (20-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (21-8)

Luke: Andrade has proven repeatedly that she doesn’t let her measurement, at 5’1″ and alter cease her from defeating a lot bigger opponents. She TKO’d 5’9″ Katlyn Chookagian with physique punches, and all of us keep in mind her slam on Rose Namajunas. Nonetheless, in Valentina, she’s dealing with a fighter who is aware of the way to use her size to her benefit and received’t let Andrade get in shut. Shevchenko by way of UD.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (15-5) vs. Uriah Corridor (16-9)

Luke: A has-been in opposition to a never-quite-was. Woo. I don’t belief Weidman at this level in his profession, and whereas Corridor is rarely going to be constant, he’s what he’s, however Weidman is likely to be tentative sufficient to let Corridor level him up. Corridor by way of SD.

Mild Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (34-16) vs. Jimmy Crute (12-1)

Luke: Crute will get his greatest step up in competitors so far, dealing with the world title challenger. Whereas Smith continues to be a tough out, Crute has extra instruments in his toolbox to carry out with. Crute by way of R2 TKO.

2021 Picks Document: 52-28 (65.0%)