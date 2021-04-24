LATEST

UFC 261 Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC 261 Picks

UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14)

Luke Irwin: Coming off the heels of their BARNBURNER final July! Certain, Masvidal had completely nothing for Usman, however he had no time to arrange. Certain. However what’s his path to victory, precisely? Particularly in opposition to an Usman who’s had time to arrange particularly for Masvidal? Jorge goes to counting lights for the higher a part of a half-hour. Usman by way of UD.

UFC Girls’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (c) (21-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (9-4)

Luke: Rose coming off like a Sixties Uncle Sam propaganda poster of late gave this a bit of extra juice. After the way in which Weili dotted up Joanna Jedrzejczyk, impregnating her brow, I don’t fairly see Rose’s avenue to victory. She has a monster chin and may stand up to no matter Rose might throw at her. Rose goes to need to pitch an nearly excellent recreation along with her distance and precision, however she’s too liable to wade in for a struggle, and Zhang might be proper there ready. Zhang by way of UD.

UFC Girls’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (20-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (21-8)

Luke: Andrade has proven repeatedly that she doesn’t let her measurement, at 5’1″ and alter cease her from defeating a lot bigger opponents. She TKO’d 5’9″ Katlyn Chookagian with physique punches, and all of us keep in mind her slam on Rose Namajunas. Nonetheless, in Valentina, she’s dealing with a fighter who is aware of the way to use her size to her benefit and received’t let Andrade get in shut. Shevchenko by way of UD.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (15-5) vs. Uriah Corridor (16-9)

Luke: A has-been in opposition to a never-quite-was. Woo. I don’t belief Weidman at this level in his profession, and whereas Corridor is rarely going to be constant, he’s what he’s, however Weidman is likely to be tentative sufficient to let Corridor level him up. Corridor by way of SD.

Mild Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (34-16) vs. Jimmy Crute (12-1)

Luke: Crute will get his greatest step up in competitors so far, dealing with the world title challenger. Whereas Smith continues to be a tough out, Crute has extra instruments in his toolbox to carry out with. Crute by way of R2 TKO.

2021 Picks Document: 52-28 (65.0%)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top