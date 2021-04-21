LATEST

UFC 261 Prelim Breakout Star: Na Liang

UFC 261 Prelim Breakout Star: Na Liang

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps followers get to know those that might be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is to not carry consideration to essentially the most proficient fighter on the preliminary card, however quite one which the widespread fan could have missed or underestimated.

Three title fights high this weekend’s card, together with reigning champion Weili Zhang, who represents the first-ever champion out of her residence nation of China. Nonetheless, the undercard is full of some strong prospects who wouldn’t thoughts being the second to snag that accomplishment. The one we glance to in the present day is even in the identical weight class.

Na Liang

Nickname – Dragon Lady
Affiliation – Longyun MMA Health club
From – Heilongjiang, China
Top – 5’8″
Weight – 115 lbs (Strawweight)
Document – 15-4 (0-0 UFC)

What makes her spectacular

Na likes to take the combat to the bottom. The truth is, in an interview with SCMP’s John Hyon Ko, she likened the type she hopes to carry to Ronda Rousey’s. Whereas there’s nonetheless a methods to go, she definitely brings parts of that type. She throws submissions up from seemingly any angle and will get a good quantity. She’s even bagged a few armbars in her final two fights. It’s value noting that the extent of her opponents has been low for these most up-to-date fights, however the abilities are very actual.

Why she has been missed

WLF is what seems to be the highest promotion in China. With that being stated, there’s little or no entry for these exterior of China and never even significantly a number of highlights on YouTube. With out a lot of an opportunity for folks to see her previous to her debut, and the aforementioned low stage of competitors, it isn’t stunning that individuals aren’t singing her praises. If she’s in a position to duplicate a few of that success and may achieve this in the identical style, she’ll have followers fairly rapidly.

What makes this a superb match-up

Ariane Carnelossi has a brown belt in jiu-jitsu however is actually from a Muay Thai background. She prefers to face and commerce and has a good variety of KOs because of this. As a result of she likes to swing it, I see a number of alternatives for Na to get in on the legs with a surprisingly good double leg. If she does, she might be able to defend herself for a time frame, however I finally suppose the entire makes an attempt from Na will meet up with the Brazilian.

