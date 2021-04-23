Readers, lend me your ears – under is a hyperlink to the thirty first episode of the MMA Playing Podcast on the Sports activities Playing Podcast Community. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior author Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for each struggle on Saturday’s UFC 261 struggle card!

Ingesting sport: each time Dan or myself butcher announcing a fighter’s identify, take a shot.

Take pleasure in!

Ensure to subscribe to our new feed(s)!