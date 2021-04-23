Readers, lend me your ears – under is a hyperlink to the thirty first episode of the MMA Playing Podcast on the Sports activities Playing Podcast Community. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior author Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for each struggle on Saturday’s UFC 261 struggle card!
Ingesting sport: each time Dan or myself butcher announcing a fighter’s identify, take a shot.
Take pleasure in!
UFC 261 Preview & Picks | MMA Playing Podcast (Ep.31)@JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland are again with all of the successful picks for this Saturday’s HUGE #ufc261 PPV!https://t.co/sRaKZgamnw#ufc #mma #SportsGambling pic.twitter.com/J5qNfXOaQ1
— Sports activities Playing Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) April 22, 2021
Ensure to subscribe to our new feed(s)!