UFC 261 results – Usman vs. Masvidal 2 – Order and watch here

The Final Preventing Championship will maintain its first combat card with a full sold-out crowd for the primary time in additional than a yr.

UFC 261 is about to happen on Saturday, April 24 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida.

Three titles will probably be on the road tomorrow with the cardboard headlined by a rematch between present UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger, Jorge Masvidal. The 2 males met in July final yr at UFC 251 with Masvidal taking a unanimous resolution loss on just some days discover.

Within the co-main occasion, UFC ladies’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas.

Additionally, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The evening’s pay-per-view portion of the cardboard additionally incorporates a rematch between Uriah Corridor and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The 2 males met at Ring of Fight 31, 11 years in the past with Weidman popping out on prime.

Opening up the paid portion of the cardboard will probably be former gentle heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith taking over rising star, Jimmy Crute.

The UFC 261 official weigh-ins will probably be at 9 a.m. ET. The ceremonial weigh-ins for this occasion will happen at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC 261 outcomes under:

Foremost card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for UFC welterweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas – for UFC ladies’s strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade – for UFC ladies’s flyweight title

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Pat Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:45 p.m. ET)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Zhu Rong

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com

– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out alone and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my purpose of telling tales that may in any other case go untold. We satisfaction ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.

– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Severely….. I watch numerous motion pictures.