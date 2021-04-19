UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Fight Card

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Apr 24, 2021

VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Combat Card

Combat Card Rating (energy of card on paper primarily based on our unique Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV playing cards vary between 15,450-4,700 factors, with a mean card rating 10,500

(click on on fighter’s identify for detailed scouting report)

(fighter rating primarily based on our unique Efficiency Primarily based Rating system – click on fighter’s rank to take a look at the record)

Principal Card (PPV 10:00 pm Japanese)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (18-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-14, #6 ranked welterweight)

UFC Ladies’s Strawweight Championship:

Weili Zhang (21-1, #1 ranked girls’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (10-4, #2 ranked girls’s strawweight)

UFC Ladies’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3, #1 ranked girls’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8, #2 ranked girls’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Uriah Corridor (17-9, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (15-5, #14 ranked middleweight)

Gentle Heavyweights:

Anthony Smith (34-16, #6 ranked gentle heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1, #8 ranked gentle heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Japanese)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (22-9-1, 2 NC, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (12-4, #20 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Dwight Grant (10-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3, #62 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (9-3, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-4, #20 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Pat Sabatini (13-3) vs Tristan Connelly (14-6, #50 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 6:00 pm Japanese)

Bantamweights:

Danaa Batgerel (8-2, #51 ranked bantamweight) vs Kevin Natividad (9-2, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Rodrigo vargas (11-4, #69 ranked light-weight) vs Zhu Rong (16-3)

Flyweights:

Qileng Aori (15-6) vs Jeff Molina (8-2)

Ladies’s Strawweights:

Liang Na (9-4) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-2, #32 ranked girls’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Jamey Simmons (7-3, #62 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:









(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)