UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Fight Card

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2
Apr 24, 2021
VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment
Jacksonville, Florida
UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Combat Card
Combat Card Rating (energy of card on paper primarily based on our unique Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC PPV playing cards vary between 15,450-4,700 factors, with a mean card rating 10,500
(click on on fighter’s identify for detailed scouting report)
(fighter rating primarily based on our unique Efficiency Primarily based Rating system – click on fighter’s rank to take a look at the record)
Principal Card (PPV 10:00 pm Japanese)
UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman (18-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-14, #6 ranked welterweight)
UFC Ladies’s Strawweight Championship:
Weili Zhang (21-1, #1 ranked girls’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (10-4, #2 ranked girls’s strawweight)
UFC Ladies’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko (19-3, #1 ranked girls’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8, #2 ranked girls’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Uriah Corridor (17-9, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (15-5, #14 ranked middleweight)
Gentle Heavyweights:
Anthony Smith (34-16, #6 ranked gentle heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1, #8 ranked gentle heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Japanese)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (22-9-1, 2 NC, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (12-4, #20 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Dwight Grant (10-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3, #62 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Karl Roberson (9-3, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen (15-4, #20 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini (13-3) vs Tristan Connelly (14-6, #50 ranked featherweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 6:00 pm Japanese)
Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel (8-2, #51 ranked bantamweight) vs Kevin Natividad (9-2, #62 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Rodrigo vargas (11-4, #69 ranked light-weight) vs Zhu Rong (16-3)
Flyweights:
Qileng Aori (15-6) vs Jeff Molina (8-2)
Ladies’s Strawweights:
Liang Na (9-4) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-2, #32 ranked girls’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Jamey Simmons (7-3, #62 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1, #62 ranked bantamweight)
Betting Odds:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)