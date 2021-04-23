UFC 261 weigh-in results – Usman vs. Masvidal 2 – VIDEO

The Final Preventing Championship will maintain its first struggle card with a full sold-out crowd for the primary time in additional than a yr.
UFC 261 is about to happen on Saturday, April 24 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida.
Three titles might be on the road tomorrow with the cardboard headlined by a rematch between present UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger, Jorge Masvidal. The 2 males met in July final yr at UFC 251 with Masvidal taking a unanimous determination loss on just some days discover.
Within the co-main occasion, UFC ladies’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends towards former champion Rose Namajunas.
Additionally, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the road towards former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.
The night time’s pay-per-view portion of the cardboard additionally includes a rematch between Uriah Corridor and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The 2 males met at Ring of Fight 31, 11 years in the past with Weidman popping out on high.
Opening up the paid portion of the cardboard might be former mild heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith taking up rising star, Jimmy Crute.
The UFC 261 official weigh-ins might be at 9 a.m. ET. The ceremonial weigh-ins for this occasion will happen at 4 p.m. ET.
UFC 261 weigh-in outcomes under:
Foremost card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170) – for UFC welterweight title
Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5) – for UFC ladies’s strawweight title
Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5) – for UFC ladies’s flyweight title
Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman
Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute (205.5)
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Randy Brown
Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic
Karl Roberson (185) vs. Brendan Allen (186)
Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Tristan Connelly
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:45 p.m. ET)
Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
Kazula Vargas (155) vs. Zhu Rong (156)
Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)
Na Liang (116) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115)