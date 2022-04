Getty Images

UFC 273 is in the books. A wild night of action from Jacksonville, Florida, wrapped up with Alexander Volkanovski reminding why he is the top featherweight in the world. The champion dismantled Chan Sung Jung in the main event to retain his title after referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the bout.

The Australian has now won 21 bouts in a row and 11 straight in UFC.

