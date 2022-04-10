UFC 273 Alexander Volkanowski beat Korean zombie, you sure, moment of pity, video, reaction, analysis, praise for Australian star

There are undisputed champions in war games, and then there are undisputed champions with a capital U.

Alexander Volkanovsky is the latter.

The Australian superstar completely dominated the main event of UFC 273 over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, who lived up to his nickname by fighting for far longer than any mortal.

Volkanowski was essentially never upset in his four-round victory, providing a masterclass of both speed and striking.

UFC commentator John Anick said of the opener, “It’s a picture-perfect round for Volkanowski.”

Anik describes Volkanowski as a “five-tool game” -…