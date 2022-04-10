UFC 273: Alexander Volkanowski dominates ‘Korean zombie’ Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanowski (right) was defending his first title since a grueling win over Brian Ortega in September

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanowski provided the most prominent title defense of his reign with a victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

Australia’s Volkanowski, 33, looked to be class above two-time title challenger Jung as he outboxed and overtook his opponent in Jacksonville, Florida.

Volkanowski started well and earned Jung’s respect with his boxing as he held the upper hand in the opening five minutes, then dropped the South Korean in the closing seconds of the round.

The champion staggered Jung again in the second round with a big left hook, then dropped him for another…