UFC 273 Fight Card: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie | bleacher report

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanowski looks to defend his third featherweight championship against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

The Aussie is a big favorite to retain their title after picking up the Korean Zombie for their next defense. He was originally supposed to fight Max Holloway for the third time, but when an injury put Holloway off the cards, Jung was ready to make the move for his second crack at the UFC title.

There will also be a fight for gold in the co-main event. Petr Yan will seek revenge for his disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling. The two had fought over a year ago when Yan dropped his knee on a fallen Stirling, rendering him unable to…