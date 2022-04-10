UFC 273 — Khamzat Chimaev lives up to the hype in a new — and thrilling — way by defeating Gilbert Burns

The screeching sound you may have heard late Saturday night if you were anywhere near Jacksonville, Florida, was the Khamzat Chimaev hype train slowing its roll. Gilbert Burns was the one applying the brakes. Burns had been bloodied and beaten down in a brutal opening round, but he had survived. And as his UFC 273 fight against the skyrocketing star that is Chimaev moved into the second round, Burns started to seize control.

This was unlike anything we had seen in Chimaev’s first four UFC outings. This time he was in a competitive fight. And Chimaev showed that he was up to the challenge. After a back-and-forth three rounds, during which each man landed big punches and had big moments, Chimaev got the nod from all three judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to prove something vital and…