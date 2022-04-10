UFC 273 – Khamzat Chimayev beats Gilbert Burns to live up to the hype in a new and exciting way

If you were anywhere near Jacksonville, Florida, the crackling sound you might have heard late Saturday night was the Khamjat Chimayev propaganda train slowing its roll. Gilbert Burns was about to apply the brakes. Burns was bloodied and beaten in a brutal opening round, but survived. And as his UFC 273 fight against the soaring star, which is Chimaev, moved to the second round, Burns began to regain control.

It was unlike anything we had seen in Chimayev’s first four UFC outings. This time his match was competitive. And Chimaev showed that he was up to the challenge. After three rounds of back-and-forth, during which everyone hit big punches and big moments ensued, Chimaev was allowed to prove something important from all three judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) and .. .