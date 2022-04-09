UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs. Volkanowski Prediction, Odds, Picks: Best Bets on the Fight Card from MMA Experts

The two top finishers in the featherweight division will meet in the main event of UFC 273 on Saturday when champion Alexander Volkowski defends the title against fourth-placed Chan Sung Jung. The championship fight anchors the main UFC 273 fight card (10 p.m. ET) at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Volkanowski and Jung, better known as the Korean Zombie, are both known for their superb striking and submission skills. Volkanowski has 14 of his 23 professional MMA victories, while Jung has 14 victories within the distance between his 17 career victories.

Volkanovski is a -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100), while Jung is a +525 underdog in the latest Volkanovski vs. Korean…