UFC 273 LIVE: Alexander Volkanowski vs Chan Sung Jung stream and latest updates tonight

UFC Men’s Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovsky (Getty Images)

At tonight’s UFC 273 main event, Alexander Volkanowski defended the men’s featherweight title in what he calls a “legacy fight” against “Korean zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanowski (23-1) won the belt from Max Holloway in 2019 and retained it against the Hawaiians in 2020 – with a controversial decision win – and the pair were set for a trilogy bout earlier this year. However, Holloway’s injury eluded the former champion, setting up veteran Sung Jung (17-6) to challenge for the strap for the second time in his career. The South Korean came up short against then-title holder Jose Aldo in 2013 and is a big underdog tonight, with Australian Volkanowski riding a 20-fight victory…