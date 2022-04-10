UFC 273 Live Blog: Mackenzie Dern vs. Takeia Torres

This is the UFC 273 live blog for Mackenzie Dern vs. Takeia Torres, the strawweight main card fight on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Strawweight, Dern is a multiple-time world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and No Gi Grappling. That pedigree has made Dern one of the most hyped prospects in women’s MMA, and while Dern has had a decent career so far, she has yet to make her way to a UFC title. Most recently, Dern lost a decision to Marina Rodriguez in her first UFC Main Event. She will try to get back on track against the well-known Torres.

Torres is one of the most accomplished heavyweights in the strawweight division. Since entering the UFC in 2014, Torres has held a 9-5 record in the octagon, but it appears…


