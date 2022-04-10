UFC 273 LIVE: Chimaev vs Burns stream and latest updates tonight

(Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

Two title fights atop a stacked card at UFC 273 this evening, yet most fans are most looking forward to the ‘People’s Main Event’: a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

After going 10-0 unbeaten and winning all his fights via finish, Chimayev is the most promoted prospect in the UFC. The Russian-born Swede is set for his toughest test yet, however, when he takes on former title challenger Burns (20-4) here. A jiu-jitsu black belt with sharp strikes and heavy hands, Burns, 35, is a well-rounded fighter and marks a major step up in the competition for 28-year-old Chimaev, whose last outing was his first against a top-15 in the UFC. rival. In any case, Chimaev won the first round against Li Jingliang…