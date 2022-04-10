UFC 273 Live Results and Analysis

Jacksonville, Fla. , Chan Sung Jung knows this may be his last chance.

“The Korean Zombie” first challenged for the UFC featherweight title in 2013. On Saturday, Jung will be back against the champion with a chance on the belt. alexander volkanovsky At the main event of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

ESPN ranks Volkanowski as the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter. In featherweight, Volkanovski is No. 1 and Jung is No. 9. Max HollowayWhom Volkanowski has defeated twice in title fights, was the originally scheduled opponent for Volkanowski before withdrawing due to injury.

Volkanovski (23-1) has 10 straight wins to start his UFC career and has 20 consecutive wins overall. This Australian-born fighter defended his title against Brian Ortega via unanimous decision at UFC 266