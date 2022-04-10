UFC 273 live results and analysis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chan Sung Jung knows this might be his last chance.

“The Korean Zombie” first challenged for the UFC featherweight title in 2013. On Saturday, Jung will be back with a chance at the belt against champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

ESPN ranks Volkanovski as the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter. At featherweight, Volkanovski is ranked No. 1 and Jung is No. 9. Max Hollowaywhom Volkanovski has defeated twice in title fights, was the originally scheduled opponent for Volkanovski before withdrawing because of injury.

Volkanovski (23-1) has won 10 straight to start his UFC career and 20 in a row overall. The Australia-born fighter defended his title against Brian Ortega via unanimous decision at UFC 266 last…