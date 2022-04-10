UFC 273 Live Results and Analysis

Jacksonville, Fla. – Chan Sung Jung knows this may be his last chance.

“The Korean Zombie” first challenged for the UFC featherweight title in 2013. On Saturday, Jung will be back with a chance at the belt against champion Alexander Volkanovsky in the main event of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

ESPN ranks Volkanowski as the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter. In featherweight, Volkanowski is ranked No. 1 and Jung at No. 9. Max Holloway, whom Volkanowski has defeated twice in title fights, was the originally scheduled opponent for Volkanowski before he withdrew due to injury.

Volkanovski (23-1) has 10 straight wins to start his UFC career and has 20 consecutive wins overall. The Australian-born fighter last defended his title against Brian Ortega by unanimous decision at UFC 266.