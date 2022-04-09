UFC 273 Live Updates: Alexander Volkanowski vs Korean Zombie Start Time, Channels, Cards & Odds

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla., featuring two title fights and some important matchups between the top contenders. At the top of the billing is a Featherweight Championship bout between Alexander Volkanowski and veteran striker Chan Sung Jung. “The Korean Zombie” has won three of his last four matchups leading up to the fight that could bring his first taste of gold with the UFC.

In the co-main event, fans will find an anticipated rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamaine Sterling for the bantamweight belt. The last time the two fought, Yan was on his way to winning, before he landed on an illegal knee that knocked out Sterling. Yan defeated Corey Sandhagen in his next run to claim the interim belt, while Sterling has yet to compete since the disqualification.

