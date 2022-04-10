UFC 273: Live Updates, Results and Highlights for Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

Two major title fights will take place on April 10 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, when the UFC returns to Florida with UFC 273.

The main event for Volkanowski’s featherweight title will be Alexander Volkanowski of Australia versus “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovsky made his debut in 2012, and in 2013 he lost his fourth career fight. Since then, he has compiled a 20-fight winning streak. He came to the UFC in 2016 and defeated Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title in 2019. Volkanowski defeated Holloway in a rematch for the title and captured the belt in September, defeating Brian Ortega.

Jung made his professional debut in 2007. He joined the UFC in 2011 and is 7–3 with the promotion. His gap between runs in the UFC was due to mandatory military…