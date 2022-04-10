UFC 273 predictions -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie: Fight card, odds, prelims, expert picks

The latest PPV offering from UFC is about as loaded up as possible. UFC 273 features a pair of title fights and a battle between a rising star and a former title challenger. It all goes down from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night.

The main event sees featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski look to defend his crown against Chan Sung Jung. It will be Volkanovski’s third title defense since earning the strap in a win over Max Holloway in 2020. This will be Jung’s second opportunity at the 145-pound title after an unsuccessful attempt back in 2013.

Plus, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan run back their battle from 2021 with the…