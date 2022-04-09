UFC 273 Predictions – MMA Fighting

Three pay-per-views. Six title matches. It all starts on Saturday night.

Undisputed champions Alexander Volkanowski and Aljamain Sterling are in first place, Volkanowski going for his third straight successful featherweight title defense when he fights “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC 273 main event, and Sterling a true Fighting to become king. 135 pounds as he attempts to unify his title with Petr Yan’s interim leash in the co-main event.

Volkanowski’s title against Jung isn’t Sterling and Yan’s history, but if you can’t get over the prospect of the world’s best 145er facing off one of the most exciting fighters in MMA history, you might want to reevaluate Your Fantasy. . Jung stepped in as Max Holloway’s replacement, making it…