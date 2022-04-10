UFC 273 results, highlights: Aljamain Sterling seals bantamweight title in tight fight against Petr Yano

Thirteen months after their title bout ended via disqualification, the bantamweight title rivalry between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan appears to be only just beginning.

Sterling (21-3) relied on his grappling early on and rallied Yan (16-3) late in the championship round to his 135-pound title on Saturday via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 273. held to the rescue. Jacksonville. Two judges scored 48–47 in favor of Sterling, while the third scored the same for Yan, the interim title holder. CBS Sports scored 47-47.

The 32-year-old Sterling improved dramatically from his final outing, when he began to fade late at UFC 259, before an illegal knee to a dropped opponent of Yan’s in Round 4 gave “The Funk Master”.. .