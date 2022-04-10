UFC 273 results, highlights: Khamzat Chimaev beats Gilbert Burns in thrilling brawl

Unbeaten event Khamzat Chimayev passed the biggest test of his youth career at UFC 273 on Saturday when battle-tested veteran Gilbert Burns pushed him just short of the end of his physical limits.

In a definitive Fight of the Year candidate and one of the greatest action fights in UFC history, Chiamaev won 11 after a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Improved by -0. Florida. The three-round bout marked the first time the 27-year-old Chimaev covered the distance since turning pro in 2018.

Chechnya, Russia native Chimaev, who fights from Stockholm, Sweden, has become perhaps the most publicized prospect in UFC history and has lived up to it with a heart and…