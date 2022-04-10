UFC 273 results: Mackenzie Dern gets split decision win in back-and-forth fight against Tecchia Torres

Mackenzie Dern struggled for all three rounds, but she returned to the winning column at UFC 273 with a hard-fought split decision victory over Tessia Torres.

The most impressive performance came from Dern in the second round when she threatened Torres with multiple submission attempts, but she also engaged with some hard shots on the legs. In the end, two judges gave Dern the win with 29–28 points, while the third official gave Torres the same 29–28 points.

“I’ve always tried not to pull off guard,” Dern said of their scuffle in the second round. “I thought about that moment today. It was tight. Kimura was tight. I tried to go for the leg lock. It was a risk I was willing to take. I was shocked [she escaped],

there was a lot…