UFC 273 results – Volkanovski and Sterling retain belts, Chimaev-Burns is an instant classic

Jacksonville, Fla. – The story coming into battle was mainly Khamzat Chimaev, How good was one of the top prospects to grace the Octagon? Can he hang out with the world’s top welterweights, one of Gilbert Burns,

The answer to the latter question was a resounding yes. The undefeated Chimaev defeated Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) on the UFC 273 main card on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It went back and forth, and the two men made each other’s falling punches. It was one of the best UFC fights in recent memory, a spectacular three-round brawl.

“I didn’t know he was so strict,” Chimaev said in his postfight interview.

Burns was ranked No. 3 in the world by ESPN when it came to welterweight. Chimaev was unranked, but he wouldn’t be up for it…