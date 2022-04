Getty Images

The UFC is closing in on a meaty main card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung. UFC 273 marks the promotion’s pay-per-view return to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9.

It will be Volkanovski’s third title defense since earning the strap in a win over Max Holloway in 2020. This will be Jung’s second opportunity at the 145-pound title after an unsuccessful attempt back in 2013.

Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get…