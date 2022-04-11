UFC 273 Takeaway: Khamzat Chimayev May Not Be Supernatural, But He’s Going To Be UFC Champion As Long As It’s Done

alexander volkanovsky The man to beat at 145 pounds remains, aljamain sterling defied the doubters, and Khamzat Chimaev The hype train may not have continued its reckless ride, but it is still on track after one of the wildest fights of the year. Among the brutal burial of Volkanovsky’s “Korean zombie” Chan Sung JungSterling’s long-awaited redemption ends petr yanowar with chimeev Gilbert Burns There is much more to be discussed after UFC 273,

Let’s hit up our five biggest takeaways.

1. So, it turns out that Khamzat Chimayev is a human after all.

you know what? Okay.

Chechen Wolf’s historic start to his UFC career was never going to last forever. So it was historic — because we’ve never seen anything like it. Even most…