UFC 273 takeaways -- Can anyone beat Volkanovski? Is Sterling the UFC's next heel?

Alexander Volkanovski said he felt better than ever. He said his self-belief was at an all-time high. He said he would stop Chan Sung Jung. And so it proved on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

The Australian turned in a thoroughly dominant display, feeding Jung with a series of heavy shots to the head and body, and even worked in a takedown for good measure.

Jung had no answer.

Now the time has come for Volkanovski to defend on home soil. It has been more than four years since he has had the pleasure of fighting in Australia, the last time coming in Perth in February 2018, and his star power is as bright as ever. This is a fighter at the absolute top of his game, one of the best pound-for-pound in the UFC, and he now deserves the chance to fight on home soil, where he is among Australia’s…