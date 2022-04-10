UFC 273 – The Rock and UFC Superstars react to an instant classic between Khamjat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

The main card for UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida featured an instant classic in a welterweight non-championship fight.

Phenom Khamjat Chimaev faced his toughest challenge to date at Gilbert Burns on Saturday night. Chimaev entered the fight in the UFC with a 4–0 record and hoped to be the third fighter to eliminate Burns in Brazil’s 24-fight MMA career.

Chimaev bleed in the first round, but Burns bounced back in the second round with some big shots of his own. In the third, both the fighters emptied the tank, hit each other and showed genuine determination. In the end, Chimaev emerged victorious against Burns by unanimous decision. He remained undefeated in the UFC.

Rock Was one of the people who tuned in to this instant classic.