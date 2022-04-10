UFC 273 — The Rock and UFC superstars react to an instant classic between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

The main card for UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida, featured an instant classic in the welterweight non-championship fight.

Phenom Khamzat Chimaev faced perhaps his toughest challenge yet in Gilbert Burns Saturday night. Chimaev entered the fight with a 4-0 record in the UFC and hoped to be the third fighter to finish Burns in the Brazilian’s 24-fight MMA career.

Chimaev drew blood in the first round, but Burns rebounded in the second with some huge shots of his own. In the third, both fighters emptied the tank, exchanging blows and showing true grit. In the end, Chimaev was victorious against Burns via unanimous decision. He remains undefeated in the UFC.

The Rock was among those tuned in to this instant classic.