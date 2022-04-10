UFC 273 Tweets: Fighters react to bloody Khamjat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns slugfest

Khamzat Chimaev was tested in a bloody slugfest with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273’s “People’s Main Event”—and then some. But after three brutal rounds, he remained undefeated.

Crowds at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The pace between the welterweight warriors pleased both fighters, but he largely lauded the unanimous scorecard for Chimaev, who earned three 29–28 scores and improved to 11–0 as a pro.

Meanwhile, the fighters called for two more rounds between Chimaev and Burns. What he had to say about the Khamzat Chimayev vs Gilbert Burns fight.