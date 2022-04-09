UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie Fight Cards, TV Info, Predictions & More | bleacher report

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovsky is building an all-time great resume in featherweight. “The Korean Zombie” is one of the funniest fighters in the history of the division. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 273.

As if that weren’t enough to make it a necessary card, the co-main slot features a championship bout with bad blood. Aljamain Sterling would like to show that his disqualification win over Petr Yan was no fluke in his rematch for the bantamweight championship.

If that still doesn’t sell the cards, there’s a growing possibility a crucial welterweight fight with Khamzat Chimayev could be the most interesting contest of the night.

Those are just the top three fights on a card with really talent and intrigue scattered throughout. Here’s a look…