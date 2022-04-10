UFC 273: Volkanowski defeats Korean Zombie and retains the featherweight title. sports total

He ended UFC 263, a card that didn’t have too many flashy fights, but ended up exceeding expectations. The stellar bout between Alexander Volkanovsky and Chan Sung Jung ended with a re-evaluation of the champion in front of an audience that never stopped cheering. Another highlight of the night was Sterling’s win over Yan in co-starring.

However, the battle that stole the show was the one that Khamzat Chimayev won over Gilbert Burns by judges’ decision. The fight was pure shrapnel from start to finish and managed to turn the masses. There was another excellent match between Mackenzie Dern vs. Takea Torres.