UFC 273: Volkanowski VS. Korean Zombie and Sterling VS vehicle 2 tonight on rmc sport

Uh, crazy night that’s coming to the UFC! Titans Ngannou VS Since the struggle of Gone, maybe we hadn’t seen such a beautiful card. Because during this UFC 273, Volkanovski staked his Featherweight Champion title against Korean Zombie, while at Bantamweight, Champion Sterling found Yan, from whom he took the big Golden Belt. And as if that weren’t enough, there will also be a Burns vs. Follow Chimaev. Hello White Night!
Not one, but two world championships: this is what UFC 273 offers, which will fully justify waking up at 4:00 a.m. on the night of Saturday 9 April to Sunday 10 April. or not to sleep. Sleep is like pancakes: everyone has their own recipe. But those who return will be in the Octagon, with a crazy schedule that will increase the pressure until the long-awaited clash between Alexander Volkanovsky and the Korean Zombie!
UFC Fighters…
Read Full News