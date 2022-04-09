UFC 273: Volkanowski VS. Korean Zombie and Sterling VS vehicle 2 tonight on rmc sport

Uh, crazy night that’s coming to the UFC! Titans Ngannou VS Since the struggle of Gone, maybe we hadn’t seen such a beautiful card. Because during this UFC 273, Volkanovski staked his Featherweight Champion title against Korean Zombie, while at Bantamweight, Champion Sterling found Yan, from whom he took the big Golden Belt. And as if that weren’t enough, there will also be a Burns vs. Follow Chimaev. Hello White Night!