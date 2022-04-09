UFC 273: Volkanowski vs. Korean zombie odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card pick

Alexander Volkanowski and Chan Sung Jung continued to respect each other in the final news conference before their matchup in the main event of UFC 273 on Saturday, but neither fighter lacked confidence in the result. Their featherweight title fight anchors the main UFC 273 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. While other fighters relentlessly hurled insults during Thursday’s news conference, the fighters of the main event kept their dialogue decent. Nevertheless, Volkanowski, the reigning champion, and fourth-placed Jung, better known by his nickname The Korean Zombie, both predicted major victories for themselves.

Volkanovski is a -750 betting favorite (risk $750 to win…