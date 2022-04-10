UFC 273 -- Who's next for Khamzat Chimaev, Aleksandr Volkanovsky and Aljamen Sterling?

Jacksonville, Fla. – Khamzat Chimaev, as expected, stole the show at UFC 273 on Saturday night with a unanimous-decision win over Gilbert Burns in what Dana White called one of the greatest fights of all time. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovsky put on a show of his own with Chan Sung Jung’s fourth-round stoppage. And while Aljaman Sterling may not have silenced all his critics, his split-decision win over Petr Yan to defend his bantamweight belt will likely shift his focus to a different opponent.

So who’s next for Chimaev? White said Colby Covington was on deck if Chimaev won. Is this the right fight?

And while Yan believes he deserves the decision and wants a third match against Sterling, who won the title when Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee…